Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 16,892 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.23 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

