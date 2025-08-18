Fairscale Capital LLC Increases Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Fairscale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.1% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.82.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,033,829.80. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $12,082,694. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.