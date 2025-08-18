Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,134,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,076,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.97% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $2,111,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,745. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.