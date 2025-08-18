Fairscale Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Fairscale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,342,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 922,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $126.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

