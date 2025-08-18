Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 575 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $137.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.