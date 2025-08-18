Financial Advisors Network Inc. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4,687.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after buying an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 5,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 880,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 597,956 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NetApp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,848,000 after acquiring an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,280.90. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,379 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

