Head-To-Head Survey: Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) versus Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)

Cosan and Clean Energy Technologies are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cosan and Clean Energy Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $8.15 billion 0.24 -$1.75 billion $1.32 3.18 Clean Energy Technologies $2.42 million 6.66 -$4.42 million ($0.08) -3.06

Volatility and Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosan. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cosan has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan -28.08% -27.61% -8.25% Clean Energy Technologies -195.42% -94.75% -34.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cosan and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 0 1 1 3.50 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cosan presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.92%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cosan is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

Cosan beats Clean Energy Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosan

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

