Short Interest in Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Declines By 66.7%

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sumitomo Heavy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $5.30 on Monday. Sumitomo Heavy has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Heavy Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

