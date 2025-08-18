Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Grows By 89.1%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 131,800 shares, agrowthof89.1% from the July 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,318.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,318.0 days.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of TAGOF opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

