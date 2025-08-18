Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in July

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 103,500 shares, anincreaseof63.0% from the July 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What’s the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

