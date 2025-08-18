Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in July

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 103,500 shares, anincreaseof63.0% from the July 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.0 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.
About Stillfront Group AB (publ)
