Analyzing First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) & Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 13.28% 8.64% 0.79% First Bank 16.13% 9.51% 1.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Arrow Financial pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arrow Financial and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arrow Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.37%. First Bank has a consensus target price of $17.8333, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and First Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $223.07 million 2.08 $29.71 million $1.83 15.38 First Bank $229.43 million N/A $42.24 million $1.51 10.51

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bank beats Arrow Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company’s lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals, as well as pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. It operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, and Glen Mills Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

