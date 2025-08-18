Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 223,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 94,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

