Reviewing Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) & AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Bread Financial 6.05% 13.10% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AGM Group and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bread Financial 3 6 4 0 2.08

Earnings & Valuation

Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $64.4167, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Bread Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than AGM Group.

This table compares AGM Group and Bread Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $32.04 million 0.04 $3.12 million N/A N/A Bread Financial $4.80 billion 0.58 $277.00 million $5.91 10.06

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AGM Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats AGM Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers fintech software services. AGM Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

