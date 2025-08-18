MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Up 8.8% – Should You Buy?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.38 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.18). 155,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 472,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.08).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.31. The stock has a market cap of £370.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,700.00 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78.

Insider Activity at MAST Energy Developments

In related news, insider Paul Venter purchased 1,926,000 shares of MAST Energy Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £77,040 ($104,475.18). Company insiders own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

