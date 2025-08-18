Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 99,200 shares, agrowthof112.9% from the July 15th total of 46,600 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SMNNY stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Shimano has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $857.43 million for the quarter.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

