537,121 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 537,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,725,000. TXNM Energy makes up about 1.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 84.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho downgraded TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

