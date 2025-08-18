BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 7,764 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after buying an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 62.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.8% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $20,585,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $98.22 on Monday. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

