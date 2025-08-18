Financial Review: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and Acutus Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.00 -$81.66 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Acutus Medical -272.74% -311.64% -11.57%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares H-CYTE and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H-CYTE beats Acutus Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

