HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in PPL Corporation $PPL

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385,112 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 613.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 105,574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

