Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1,579.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,460 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $584.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $532.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $594.68.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.79.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

