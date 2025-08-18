Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $81.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Riskified updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

RSKD stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

