Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $81.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Riskified updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Riskified Price Performance
RSKD stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.
Institutional Trading of Riskified
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on RSKD
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Riskified
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Big Rallies Brewing? 3 Analyst Favorites to Watch Closely
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Kratos Keeps Climbing After Q2, But Valuation Risk Looms
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Arista’s Blowout Q2 Is Good News for Chip-Giant Broadcom
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.