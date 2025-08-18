Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 604,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,857 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $136,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,315,000 after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 471,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 134,975 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 379,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,990,000 after purchasing an additional 317,247 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $255.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.31 and a 52-week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

