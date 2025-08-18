Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Stock Holdings Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,898 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $93,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $106.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $146.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integer

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.