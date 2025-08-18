Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.