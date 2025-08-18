BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $25,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.8%

Nasdaq stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.