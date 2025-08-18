Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $487.88 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp $KEY

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,511,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327,972 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up approximately 1.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $487,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,240,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,201,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,019 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -257.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

