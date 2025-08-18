Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $421,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

