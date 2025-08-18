BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 59,631 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,631 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Workday worth $48,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,111.17. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $226.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.