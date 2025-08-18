BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $58.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $58,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $398.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.72.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,710. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

