Centene Corporation $CNC Position Decreased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,310 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $42,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $146,557,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Centene by 155.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Centene by 1,788.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Centene by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,608,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 1,902,277 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

