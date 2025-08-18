Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $136.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.74. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

