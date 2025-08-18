Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $132.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

