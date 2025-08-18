United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Position Lifted by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 235.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,190 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,293 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $88.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

