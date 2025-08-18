Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 284,030 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,030 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $77.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

