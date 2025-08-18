American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,027,353 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 702.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,353 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Amphenol worth $76,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,000 shares of company stock worth $77,703,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of APH opened at $109.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

