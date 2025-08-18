Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $133.28 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $137.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 136.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

