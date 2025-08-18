Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $168,048,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after buying an additional 89,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,638,000 after buying an additional 65,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,388.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,503.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,413.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

