Alpha Family Trust Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

NYSE:COR opened at $293.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.30.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

