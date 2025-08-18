Qtron Investments LLC Buys 118 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $672.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $709.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.27.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $37,066,715. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

