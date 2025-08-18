Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT is Triata Capital Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Triata Capital Ltd grew its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Atour Lifestyle makes up about 2.7% of Triata Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATAT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $68,322,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43,931 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $37.46.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATAT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.