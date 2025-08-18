Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 225,474 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1,695.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,474 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0%

TFC opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

