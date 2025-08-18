RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,528 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $526,889,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $235.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.71. The company has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

