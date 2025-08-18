Alpha Family Trust Buys New Stake in CDW Corporation $CDW

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CDW opened at $163.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $231.38.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.