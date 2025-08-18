Aberdeen Group plc Has $22.52 Million Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435,344 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $22,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $60.49 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

