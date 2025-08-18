Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 70 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $344.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

