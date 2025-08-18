The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.36 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

