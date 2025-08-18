Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stock Holdings Decreased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.47 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.