Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price objective (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price objective (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,454.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,558.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5,126.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,592.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.