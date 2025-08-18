Financial Survey: Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) & Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 0 3 8 1 2.83 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $148.70, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Steel Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steel Dynamics is more favorable than Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $17.54 billion 1.06 $1.54 billion $6.86 18.43 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal $57.10 billion 0.39 $2.31 billion ($0.03) -229.67

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Dynamics. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 6.07% 11.88% 6.71% Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal -0.42% -0.61% -0.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Steel Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Steel Dynamics pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal pays out -833.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Steel Dynamics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products. This segment also engages in turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, precision saw-cutting, and heat treating of bar products. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast-iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel non-residential building components, such as steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators, metal building companies, general construction contractors, developers, owners, brokers, and governmental entities, as well as e-commerce warehouses, data centers, metal buildings, and education and commercial building projects. The Aluminum Operations segment offers recycled aluminum flat rolled products. The company also exports its products. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

