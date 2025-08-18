Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $146.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,974,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,782,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,310,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

